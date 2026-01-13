Aligarh shocker: AMU student dies by suicide days after teacher shot dead on campus

A final-year diploma student at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) was found dead on Monday. Insha Fatima, who was residing in Sarojini Naidu Hall (SN Hall), was reportedly found hanging in her hostel room.

This tragic incident comes just a few days after a teacher at the same university was shot in the head by unknown miscreants.

"Today, around 7:30, information came that she had hung herself in her room. She was immediately taken to the medical college, and the whole team of the medical college tried to save her, but despite their efforts, they were unable to save her and declared her dead," Professor Mohd Wasim Ali, Proctor of AMU said, according to ANI.

Prof. Ali stated that the matter is currently under investigation and assured that if any complaint or First Information Report (FIR) is filed, a thorough probe will be conducted, which will uncover the reasons behind the incident.

He further informed that the room where the incident took place has been sealed immediately. Further investigation is underway.

Teacher shot dead at AMU few days ago The Proctor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), Professor Mohd. Wasim Ali said that Rao Danish Ali, a teacher at the ABK School of the university, was shot in the head.

The proctor told reporters that around 9 pm they were informed about a shooting near the library and that an injured man was being taken for treatment. They later found out the person who had been shot was Rao Danish Ali, a teacher at the university’s ABK School, Ali said, adding, “He was shot in the head... He died there at the medical college.”

He noted that the exact number of shots fired was uncertain, with reports varying between three and five.

The police arrived at the scene soon after being alerted, and Rao was taken to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College, where he later died from his injuries. SSP Neeraj Jadon mentioned that Rao was shot by two unidentified individuals. The investigation is ongoing, and efforts are underway to locate the attackers.