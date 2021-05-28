Subscribe
Home >News >India >Training aircraft makes emergency landing on Yamuna Expressway

Training aircraft makes emergency landing on Yamuna Expressway

A chartered plane landed in an emergency situation at Yamuna expressway in Mathura, Thursday, May 27,
1 min read . 12:17 PM IST Staff Writer( with inputs from PTI )

  • Aircraft landed in the afternoon and both the trainee pilot and the instructor were safe
  • The Aligarh-bound aircraft was returning from Narnaul in Haryana

A two-seater training aircraft, Cessna-152, made an emergency landing on Thursday on the Yamuna Expressway after developing a snag, news agency PTI reported citing police officials.

A two-seater training aircraft, Cessna-152, made an emergency landing on Thursday on the Yamuna Expressway after developing a snag, news agency PTI reported citing police officials.

The aircraft landed in the afternoon and both the trainee pilot and the instructor were safe, the report said.

The aircraft landed in the afternoon and both the trainee pilot and the instructor were safe, the report said.

The Aligarh-bound aircraft was returning from Narnaul in Haryana.

Sharing the details, Mathura SP (Rural) Shrish Chandra said that the pilots of the two-seater aircraft made an emergency landing near the 72nd milestone of the Yamuna Expressway, which falls under Naujhil police station area of Mathura.

The small place landed after it developed a snag around 1.15 pm.

The SP said the aircraft belongs to a private flying academy in Aligarh.

The police informed that the incident led to a brief disruption of traffic on one side of the expressway.

The news agency reported that a maintenance team from the flying academy reached the site to fix the snag as the plane remained parked along the expressway.

This is not the first time aircraft has landed on Yamuna Expressway.

In the past, military jets have landed on designated stretches of the highway as part of Indian Air Force trials for emergency situations when airports cannot be used.

