The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has warned that all 12-digit numbers are not Aadhaar. The statutory authority has issued caution against Aadhaar card frauds asking Aadhaar card verification before accepting it as identity proof of the card holder. It said that Aadhaar card verification online is possible in two simple steps by logging in at the direct UIDAI link — resident.uidai.gov.in/verify.

All 12-digit numbers are not Aadhaar. It is recommended that the Aadhaar should be verified before accepting it as identity proof. Click: https://t.co/cEMwEaiN2C and verify it online in 2 simple steps. #Aadhaar #AadhaarAwareness #Aadhar pic.twitter.com/oZdvCwApNY — Aadhaar (@UIDAI) July 8, 2021

Aadhaar card verification online

As informed by the UIDAI, for verification of the Aadhaar card number, one has to first login at the direct link — resident.uidai.gov.in/verify. After logging in, one need to enter the 12-digit number, enter the security code or Captcha and then click at the 'Proceed to Verify' option.

Here is the step by step guide:

1] Log in at direct UIDAI link — resident.uidai.gov.in/verify;

2] Enter 12-digit number;

3] Enter security code or Captcha;

4] Click at 'Proceed to Verify' option; and

5] Authenticity of the 12-digit number will appear on your computer monitor or Smartphone’s screen.

