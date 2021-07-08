1 min read.Updated: 08 Jul 2021, 09:21 AM ISTLivemint
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has warned that all 12-digit numbers are not Aadhaar. The statutory authority has issued caution against Aadhaar card frauds asking Aadhaar card verification before accepting it as identity proof of the card holder. It said that Aadhaar card verification online is possible in two simple steps by logging in at the direct UIDAI link — resident.uidai.gov.in/verify.
Strong recommending Aadhaar card verification before accepting it as one's identity proof, the UIDAI tweeted, "All 12-digit numbers are not Aadhaar. It is recommended that the Aadhaar should be verified before accepting it as identity proof." In its tweet, the UIDA went on to add that one can verify Aadhaar in two simple steps by logging in at the direct link — resident.uidai.gov.in/verify.
Here is the step by step guide:
1] Log in at direct UIDAI link — resident.uidai.gov.in/verify;