All 12-digit numbers are not Aadhaar — beware of fraud, warns UIDAI

Strong recommending Aadhaar card verification before accepting it as one's identity proof, the UIDAI tweeted, "All 12-digit numbers are not Aadhaar. It is recommended that the Aadhaar should be verified before accepting it as identity proof." In its tweet, the UIDA went on to add that one can verify Aadhaar in two simple steps by logging in at the direct link — resident.uidai.gov.in/verify.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}