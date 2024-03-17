All about Delhi Jal Board case in which ED has summoned Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi

A day after Delhi's Rouse Avenue court granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping probe agency summons in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned for tomorrow under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the Delhi Jal Board case, ANI reported.

According to details, the ED is investigating illegal tendering in Delhi Jal Board and laundering of alleged proceeds of crime. Apart from Kejriwal, Delhi Minister Atishi too has been summoned in the case.

During a press conference, Atishi said, “Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal received another summon yesterday evening by the ED...They have asked him to join some investigation related to Delhi Jal Board...We are unaware of the case registered by the ED in this matter...Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned in this fake case."

The case:

According to reports, the ED case is based on an FIR registered by another probing agency Central Bureau of Investigation, which alleged that DJB's former chief engineer, Jagdish Kumar Arora, awarded a ₹38-crore contract to NKG Infrastructure Limited.

A report by NDTV, citing the FIR, mentioned that officials of DJB and NBCC illegally favoured NKG Infrastructure for a bribe.

On 31 January, the ED arrested Arora and a contractor, Anil Kumar Aggarwal. The case alleged that NKG Infrastructure won the bidding based on forged documents and Arora was aware of the fact that the company did not meet the technical eligibility.

AAP link:

Probing the money trail in the case, ED alleged Arora received a bribe in cash and bank accounts after the contract went to NKG Infrastructure.

The amount was allegedly passed on to various parties, including 'persons connected with AAP'. "Bribe amounts were also passed on as election funds to AAP," NDTV quoted an ED statement.

AAP's response:

Reacting to the summon, Delhi minister Atishi said 'Nobody knows what this DJB case is about'. "This seems to be a backup plan to arrest (Arvind) Kejriwal anyhow and stop him from campaigning for the Lok Sabha polls," she told the media.

She has also been asked to appear before ED on Monday for questioning.

With agency inputs.

