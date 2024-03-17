All about Delhi Jal Board case in which ED has summoned Arvind Kejriwal, Atishi
The ED is investigating illegal tendering in Delhi Jal Board and laundering of alleged proceeds of crime. Apart from Kejriwal, Delhi Minister Atishi too has been summoned in the case.
A day after Delhi's Rouse Avenue court granted bail to Aam Aadmi Party convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for skipping probe agency summons in the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned for tomorrow under section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in the Delhi Jal Board case, ANI reported.