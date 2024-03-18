All about former West Bengal DGP Rajeev Kumar, considered 'close' to CM Mamata Banerjee
The ECI appointed IPS officer Vivek Sahay as the next West Bengal DGP. The poll panel had asked the state secretary to provide a list of three eligible officers for Rajeev Kumar's replacement by 5 pm today.
An hour after removing West Bengal Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar on Monday ahead of Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) appointed IPS officer Vivek Sahay as the next DGP.
