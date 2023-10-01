Swacch Bharat Mission: ‘It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe!’ said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while participating in the cleanliness drive with wrestler Ankit Baiyanpuriya. In the video, the PM was seen wielding a broom and taking part in the "shramdaan".

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, “Today, as the nation focuses on Swachhata, Ankit Baiyanpuriya and I did the same! Beyond just cleanliness, we blended fitness and well-being also into the mix. It is all about that Swachh and Swasth Bharat vibe!" Take a look at the video below,

Political leaders from across the country joined hands and actively participated in the call for cleanliness drive by PM Modi.

He urged citizens to participate in the campaign ‘Ek Tareekh, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ on October 1 at 10 am on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti which commemorates the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The initiative is a part of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission) that conforms with Gandhi's vision for clean India.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah participated in the 'Shramdaan for cleanliness' program under the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also participated in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' campaign in Rajasthan's Kota.

BJP President JP Nadda and Union Minister of State for Culture, Meenakashi Lekhi actively participated in a cleanliness campaign near Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on Saturday.

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched on October 2 in the year 2014 by the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. It serves as a forerunner to the 'Swachhata Pakhwada - Swachhata Hi Seva' 2023 campaign.

In 2021, PM Modi introduced the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 with the objective of making all Indian cities 'Garbage Free' and 'Water Secure.' SBM-U 2.0 was initiated on October 1 in the year 2021 which spans five years.

