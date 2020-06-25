Subscribe
Home >News >India >All associated with Rath Yatra to be tested for second time, says Odisha CM
Hindu priests participate in the annual chariot procession of Lord Jagannath in Puri, India

All associated with Rath Yatra to be tested for second time, says Odisha CM

1 min read . 05:33 AM IST Staff Writer

The state government in an official release has said that masks, sanitisers will be given to servitors

A massive COVID-19 test of all servitors, police personnel and Jagannath Temple Administration officials associated with Ratha Yatra will be done for the second time, said Odisha Government on Wednesday.

The state government in an official release has said that masks, sanitisers will be given to servitors and their families and exclusive health centres will be operational for the servitors.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik thanked Sri Jagannath Temple Administration, Puri District Administration, Police Administration and Health Services personnel for their sincere effort for conducting auspicious Ratha Jatra Festival at Puri on time.

He extended his special thanks to the people of Puri and the Servitors for their cooperation to complete the event in a disciplined manner.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

