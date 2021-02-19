All Ayushman Bharat beneficiaries can now get entitlement cards free

"Doing away with the ₹30 processing charged for each Ayushman card will have a high impact at the last mile as the poor still see paying for a Government scheme card as an expense they can avoid. Taking the momentum forward, beneficiaries can visit any of the CSCs across India to check and validate their entitlement and get the benefit of the scheme absolutely free of cost," said Dinesh Tyagi, Managing Director, CSC e-Governance Services India Limited.

