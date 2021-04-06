OPEN APP
To prevent COVID-19 spread, the central government on Tuesday urged all the eligible employees to get vaccinated. Starting from 1 April, those who are above 45 years of age, have been allowed to take COVID-19 vaccines.

“In view of the above, all central government employees of the age of 45 years and above are advised to get themselves vaccinated so as to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19," said the order issued to all the central government ministries and departments.

The employees have been advised to continue following COVID-appropriate behaviour even after vaccination by frequent washing of hands and sanitisation, wearing a mask or face cover and observing social distancing, etc, an order issued by the personnel ministry stated.

"The government has been monitoring the situation very closely, and based on the strategy adopted for prioritising the groups for vaccination to contain the spread of COVlD-19, currently, all persons of the age of 45 years and above can participate in the vaccination exercise," it said.

