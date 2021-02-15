All central govt employees to attend office on working days, staff from containment zones to WFH2 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 08:27 AM IST
- However, all officers and staff residing in containment zones shall be exempted from coming to the office till their containment zone is de-notified, the statement read
According to an order from the Personnel Ministry, all central government employees will have to attend office on working days.
However, all officers and staff residing in containment zones shall be exempted from coming to the office till their containment zone is de-notified, the statement read.
India to supply Covid-19 vaccine to Canada after Trudeau dials PM Modi1 min read . 09:57 AM IST
Odisha: Congress workers observe 6-hr bandh against fuel price hike1 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Covid-19: India reports 11,649 new cases, 90 deaths in 24 hours; tally at 1,09,16,5891 min read . 10:02 AM IST
PM Modi invites motivational anecdotes for 28 February 'Mann Ki Baat'1 min read . 09:42 AM IST
This comes amid a significant decline in the number of active cases of coronavirus in the country, including in Delhi.
So far, officers of the level of Under Secretary and above were only attending office due to the Covid-induced restrictions imposed in March last year.
The Centre had in May asked 50% of its employees below the level of Deputy Secretary to work from their offices, while implementing different time slots in its effort to further check the spread of the coronavirus.
The officers/staff shall follow staggered timings to avoid over-crowding in offices/workplaces as decided by the heads of department, it said.
“The government servants at all levels are to attend office on all working days without any exemption to any category of employees," said the order issued late Saturday to all the central government departments.
Biometric attendance shall continue to be suspended until further orders, it said.
Governments will eventually defeat cryptocurrencies4 min read . 08:50 AM IST
KYC holds up EPF interest for 4 mn2 min read . 07:48 AM IST
LPG price hike: Cooking gas rates up ₹50, here's how much you'll pay per cylinder1 min read . 14 Feb 2021
Confusion persists on how new TDS rules will be implemented4 min read . 05:59 AM IST
The officers and staff who are residing in the containment zone shall work from home and shall be available on telephone and electronic means of communications at all times, it said.
Meetings, as far as possible, may continue to be conducted with video-conferencing and personal meetings with visitors, unless absolutely necessary in public interest, are to be avoided, the order said.
The Personnel Ministry, in another order, said that “all departmental canteens may be opened".
Meanwhile, the coronavirus active caseload remains below 1.5 lakh, as per the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.
The active number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,37,567 in the country, which comprises 1.26% of the total caseload, the data stated.
India's Covid-19 infection tally climbed to 1,09,04,940 with 12,194 fresh cases recorded on Sunday, while 1,06,11,731 people have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 97.31%.
With agency inputs
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.