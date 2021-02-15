According to an order from the Personnel Ministry, all central government employees will have to attend office on working days.

However, all officers and staff residing in containment zones shall be exempted from coming to the office till their containment zone is de-notified, the statement read.

This comes amid a significant decline in the number of active cases of coronavirus in the country, including in Delhi.

So far, officers of the level of Under Secretary and above were only attending office due to the Covid-induced restrictions imposed in March last year.

The Centre had in May asked 50% of its employees below the level of Deputy Secretary to work from their offices, while implementing different time slots in its effort to further check the spread of the coronavirus.

The officers/staff shall follow staggered timings to avoid over-crowding in offices/workplaces as decided by the heads of department, it said.

“The government servants at all levels are to attend office on all working days without any exemption to any category of employees," said the order issued late Saturday to all the central government departments.

Biometric attendance shall continue to be suspended until further orders, it said.

The officers and staff who are residing in the containment zone shall work from home and shall be available on telephone and electronic means of communications at all times, it said.

Meetings, as far as possible, may continue to be conducted with video-conferencing and personal meetings with visitors, unless absolutely necessary in public interest, are to be avoided, the order said.

The Personnel Ministry, in another order, said that “all departmental canteens may be opened".

Meanwhile, the coronavirus active caseload remains below 1.5 lakh, as per the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The active number of coronavirus cases stands at 1,37,567 in the country, which comprises 1.26% of the total caseload, the data stated.

India's Covid-19 infection tally climbed to 1,09,04,940 with 12,194 fresh cases recorded on Sunday, while 1,06,11,731 people have recuperated so far, pushing the national recovery rate to 97.31%.

With agency inputs

