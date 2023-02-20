All central varsities must adopt CUET for UG admissions: UGC to Jamia, AMU
- The UGC letter also stated that CUET provides a common platform and equal opportunities to candidates across the country, especially those from the northeast, rural and other remote areas, and helps to establish better connections with the universities.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has now written to Jamia Milia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University reiterating that all central universities will have to adhere to the Common University Entrance Test for offering admission to eligible candidates.
