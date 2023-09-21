All charged up: India’s battery storage plans

How do we store battery energy?

Battery energy storage systems (BESS) conserve energy generated from renewable sources such as sun and wind, and release it to the grid when needed. They help to match demand and supply of renewable energy. Solar energy is generated during the day and wind during the season, but the energy generated goes to waste in case there is low demand. BESS are intelligent systems that use algorithms to coordinate with the grid and decide whether to store or release energy. BESS are built using lithium-ion batteries whose high energy density, declining prices and long life are ideal for energy storage.