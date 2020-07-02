All coaches for pvt trains will be procured under Make in India policy: Railways

These modern trains will be manufactured in India and the private firm will be responsible for financing, procuring, operation and maintenance of the trains. The concession period for the project will be 35 years and the private firm will have to pay the fixed haulage charges, energy charges as per actual consumption and a share in gross revenue determined through a bidding process. Railways will look into the safety measures of these trains, which will be operated by the driver and guard of the national transporter.