'All Congress leaders decided to support…': Gehlot on party chief polls

All senior Congress leaders had decided to support Mallikarjun Kharge's candidature for the party's chief election that is scheduled to take place in October, said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot who announced he would not contest the elections following the political turmoil in his state.
After meeting Kharge at his 10, Rajaji Marg residence here, Gehlot announced his support for the veteran leader and said, "All senior Congress leaders have together decided on Kharge's candidature."
The chief minister was further asked whether he had offered to resign as Rajasthan CM.
"For the past 50 years, I have held several positions with the blessings of the Gandhi family. Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi have showered their blessings on me. It is not the position that matters to me, but it is how to strengthen the party. And I will make every effort towards it," he told reporters as quoted by news agency PTI.
Gehlot even appealed to everyone to support Kharge in reviving the party after the Congress president polls. He also highlighted that Kharge is an experienced leader at both state and national levels and had won elections 10-12 times.
"Shashi Tharoor had also said that it is a friendly match in which Congress will be the winner after elections.
Meanwhile, Tharoor has filed his nomination for the post of Congress president at the AICC headquarters. The Thiruvananthapuram MP submitted his papers to the party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry at his office at the AICC headquarters.
In an another twist in the tale of the Congress president polls, Digvijaya Singh dropped out of the race for the top post and announced his support for Mallikarjun Kharge, who has filed his nomination.
Singh is the second Congress leader to pull out of the race after Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced the same.
With the Gandhis not running for the top post, the grand old party is all set to get a non-Gandhi president after over 25 years. Polling will take place on October 17 and the result will be announced on October 19.
