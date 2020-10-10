Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >All COVID-19 patients shifted from Hindu Rao hospital amid doctors' protest
Resident doctors and nurses of Hindu Rao Hospital protest against Delhi Government and MCD

All COVID-19 patients shifted from Hindu Rao hospital amid doctors' protest

1 min read . 10:54 PM IST ANI

  • If the MCD is not able to run Hindu Rao and Kasturba hospitals, then they should hand them over to the State government, said Delhi health minister
  • Resident doctors of the hospital continued their protest with posters and slogans demanding payment of salaries

New Delhi: All COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Hindu Rao Hospital have been shifted to Aruna Asaf Ali and LNJP hospitals, said Delhi Health Department on Saturday.

New Delhi: All COVID-19 positive patients admitted in the Hindu Rao Hospital have been shifted to Aruna Asaf Ali and LNJP hospitals, said Delhi Health Department on Saturday.

This comes amid protests by resident doctors of the Hindu Rao hospital over non-payment of salaries for the last few months.

This comes amid protests by resident doctors of the Hindu Rao hospital over non-payment of salaries for the last few months.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Earlier today, Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain said that the patients will be shifted to Delhi government hospitals as doctors and other staff of Hindu Rao have given a notice for a strike.

"The staff of the hospital should be paid their salaries. If the MCD is not able to run Hindu Rao and Kasturba hospitals, then they should hand them over to the State government," Jain told reporters here.

Resident doctors of the hospital continued their protest on Saturday with posters and slogans demanding payment of salaries.

"Is this how COVID-19 frontline workers should be treated? The MCD is blaming the Delhi government and the Delhi government is blaming the MCD. We are suffering in this political football," says a protestor.

Reaching out to support fellow practitioners, the Resident Doctors Association of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences on Tuesday wrote a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requesting his intervention.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.