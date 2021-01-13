All Covid-19 vaccine doses of Covishield, Covaxin to be received by 14 January

India's coronavirus inoculation drive is set to begin from 16 January (Saturday) with priority to be given to nearly 3 crore corona warriors. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that all vaccine doses will be received by 14 January. The orders include 1.1 crore doses of Covishield from the Serum Institute of India and 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech.

On Tuesday, about 54.72 lakh vaccine doses were received at several vaccine stores in 13 cities across the country. The process of shipping vaccines will continue today and tomorrow as well.

Also Read | What's got Indians excited about Covid shot

Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow, Chandigarh and Mumbai have already received the first consignment.

For now, the coronavirus vaccine recipients will not have the option to choose from the two vaccines recently approved for restricted emergency use in India, PTI had reported.

There will be a gap of 28 days between two doses of Covid-19 vaccine and its effectiveness begins 14 days after the second dose.

As per the government, the Covid-19 vaccine may cost in the range of ₹200 to 295 in India and two vaccines. Covishiled and Covaxin have received Emergency Use Authorisation (EAU) after going through established safety and immunogenicity in a well-prescribed regulatory process.

Covishield is developed by Oxford University and British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and manufactured by the SII.

Bharat Biotech has developed the indigenous vaccine Covaxin in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology.

India has so far reported 1,04,79,179 COVID-19 cases and 1,51,327 deaths. The active caseload remained below three lakh.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via