All Covid-19 vaccine doses of Covishield, Covaxin to be received by 14 January

India's coronavirus inoculation drive is set to begin from 16 January (Saturday) with priority to be given to nearly 3 crore corona warriors. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that all vaccine doses will be received by 14 January. The orders include 1.1 crore doses of Covishield from the Serum Institute of India and 55 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech.