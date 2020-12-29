All Covid positive international passengers to undergo genome sequencing: Govt

Amid concerns of the fast and highly infectious Covid-19 strain spread, the Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said that all the international passengers who arrived in India during last 14 days before the travel ban to UK and were tested positive for Covid-19, will be subjected to genome sequencing.

The government also clarified that the genome sequencing of the symptomatic or positive passengers will be done for those who travelled in the country from 9 December to 22 December, 2020.

"Others (returnee passengers) will be followed up by the respective state/district surveillance officers and will be tested as per ICMR guidelines (even if asymptomatic) between 5th and 10th day and found positive by RT-PCR," the added.

The government has issued a document titled "Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium" to monitor the genomic variations in the SARS-CoV-2 on a regular basis through a multi-laboratory network.

India on 21 December ordered to impose a temporary suspension on flights coming from UK after the emergence of a new and highly infectious strain of the coronavirus in Britain. The suspension of flights came into effect from 22 December midnight and will continue till 31 December, the government added.

Further, the ministry also added that as a measure of abundant precaution, passengers arriving from UK in all transit flights (flights that have taken off or flights which are reaching India before 22nd Dec at 23.59 hrs) should be subject to mandatory RT-PCR test on arrival at the airports concerned.

Meanwhile, India today reported six cases of a strain of Covid-19, which is 70% more transmissible and was first reported in UK.

The Ministry further said that from November 25 to December 23, 2020 midnight, about 33,000 passengers disembarked at various Indian airports from the UK.

All six patients recently returned from Britain. As per a government statement, three samples in NIMHANS of Bengaluru, two in CCMB, Hyderabad and one in NIV, Pune have been detected out of all the samples tested.

All the six infected people have been kept in single-room isolation in designated health care facilities by respective state governments in the country. The close contacts of the infected ones have also been put under quarantine.

The government is doing a comprehensive contact tracing exercise for their co-travellers, family, among others.

