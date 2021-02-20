OPEN APP
Delhi high court. (HT archive) (HT_PRINT)
All Delhi courts to resume physical hearing from 15 March

1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 01:46 PM IST Staff Writer

Covid-19 safety precautions will be duly observed

The Delhi High Court has ordered all its benches to hold physical hearings on a daily basis from 15 March.

The decision was taken at a full court meeting on Friday.

The HC had resumed physical hearings in a limited manner in September 2020, after holdings only virtual courts from March last year after the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.

Process of resumption

Delhi High Court had on 25 March last year restricted its physical functioning along with district courts till 14 April. The restrictions continued till August 2020. Two division bench and three single judge benches started physical hearings on rotation from 1 September.

The number of benches was later scaled down to one division bench and two single judge benches.

From 18 January, 11 Benches of the HC – two division benches, three single benches (civil), three single benches (criminal) and three original jurisdiction benches- had begun holding physical court.

Some benches have even adopted the hybrid model for conducting court proceedings.

Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) had passed a resolution requesting Chief Justice DN Patel to pass directions for the expeditious resumption of complete physical functioning of courts in the national capital.

