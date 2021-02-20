All Delhi courts to resume physical hearing from 15 March

All Delhi courts to resume physical hearing from 15 March1 min read . Updated: 20 Feb 2021, 01:46 PM IST
Covid-19 safety precautions will be duly observed
The Delhi High Court has ordered all its benches to hold physical hearings on a daily basis from 15 March.
The decision was taken at a full court meeting on Friday.
3-month gap between Oxford vaccine jabs provides better efficacy: Study3 min read . 01:26 PM IST
Saudi Arabia to invest over $20 bln in its military industry over next decade1 min read . 01:24 PM IST
Kim Kardashian files for divorce from Kanye West1 min read . 01:21 PM IST
Maharashtra: Fire breaks out at manufacturing factory in Pune, 6 fire tenders on spot1 min read . 01:05 PM IST
The HC had resumed physical hearings in a limited manner in September 2020, after holdings only virtual courts from March last year after the outbreak of Covid-19 in the country.
Process of resumption
Delhi High Court had on 25 March last year restricted its physical functioning along with district courts till 14 April. The restrictions continued till August 2020. Two division bench and three single judge benches started physical hearings on rotation from 1 September.
The number of benches was later scaled down to one division bench and two single judge benches.
From 18 January, 11 Benches of the HC – two division benches, three single benches (civil), three single benches (criminal) and three original jurisdiction benches- had begun holding physical court.
Some benches have even adopted the hybrid model for conducting court proceedings.
Mumbai, Amravati, Nagpur announce fresh Covid-19 curbs as Maharashtra sees jump in cases2 min read . 10:58 AM IST
FM urges India Inc to unleash animal spirits; make India fastest growing economy1 min read . 12:13 PM IST
BJP youth leader arrested in Bengal with 100 gm cocaine, party says foul play likely2 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Maruti eyes boom in CNG-run car sales2 min read . 07:22 AM IST
Earlier this month, the Delhi High Court Bar Association (DHCBA) had passed a resolution requesting Chief Justice DN Patel to pass directions for the expeditious resumption of complete physical functioning of courts in the national capital.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.