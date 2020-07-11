Delhi govt has decided to cancel all Delhi state university upcoming exams including final exams in view of coronavirus pandemic, announced Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday. Sisodia further added that the degree will be awarded based on evaluation parameters decided by the universities.

"All the students in Delhi state universities will be promoted to next semesters and the final year students can awarded their degree basis their past performance," Sisodia said.

Deputy CM Sisodia added the exams can't be held due to the fear of covid-19, and it is important that students be given their degrees to not hinder their future employment prospects. He added that the unprecedented times require unprecedented decisions.

"State universities have been asked to devise parameters for evaluation to award degrees to the final year students," he said."It will be injustice to ask students to appear in exams due to the covid-19 pandemic and to hold their degrees in absence of an exam," Sisodia said.

Sisodia said, "Delhi govt hopes that the announcement will bring relief to the lakhs of students who couldn't study due to the pandemic."

Delhi govt order comes in contrast to University Grants Commission's order, earlier in the month, that mandated all institutions to conduct their final year and final semester exam at the end of September not before that. UGC clarified that its decision not to scrap the final semester and final year exams is based in academic prudence and need for maintaining credibility.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to the central government for similar decision to be announced for central universities.

