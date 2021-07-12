All documents required for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Covaxin have been submitted to the World Health Organisation (WHO) as of 9 July, Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech said today.

The biotechnology company also said that the review process has now commenced and it expects to receive EUL from the WHO at the earliest.

Recently, WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said that the global health body is likely to take a call on whether to include Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin in the EUL in the next four to six weeks.

At a webinar held by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) on Friday, the WHO chief scientist said that the global health body is reviewing Covaxin while its manufacturer Bharat Biotech uploads all the data on the WHO portal.

According to WHO guidelines, EUL is a procedure to streamline the process in which new products can be approved and used during public health emergencies like a pandemic.

"There is a process to be followed for EUL and pre-qualification of vaccines under which a company has to complete Phase 3 trials and submit the whole data to the regulatory department of WHO which is examined by an expert advisory group," Swaminathan explained.

"The completeness of the data, which includes safety and efficacy and also the manufacturing quality and standard, is provided. So, I expect that Bharat Biotech has already submitted data and in four to six weeks there will be a decision on its inclusion," she said.

As of now, the WHO has approved Covid-19 vaccines by Pfizer/BioNTech, Astrazeneca-SK Bio/Serum Institute of India, AstraZeneca EU, Janssen, Moderna and Sinopharm for emergency use.

"We currently have six vaccines approved with EUL and have recommendations from our Strategic Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE). We continue to look at Covaxin. Bharat Biotech has now started uploading their data on our portal and that is the next vaccine that will be reviewed by our experts' committee," Swaminathan said.

At present, there are 105 vaccine candidates under clinical evaluation of which 27 are in the third or fourth phase. Another 184 candidates are in preclinical evaluation. Most coronavirus vaccines are designed with a two-dose schedule.

