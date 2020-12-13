New Delhi: Ministry of Railways on Sunday quashed media reports about issuance of unreserved tickets

"There has been no change in policy to run all express trains including festival specials and clone specials as fully reserved train only as yet," the ministry clarified in an official statement.

"Accordingly till, further advice the existing mail express special trains including festival/holiday specials, clone specials which are running on fully reserved basis (as on date) shall be continued as fully reserved only, by issuing reserved tickets for second class coaches and passenger portion of SLRs also," the ministry further said.

The ministry said the permission given to Zonal Railways to issue unreserved tickets is meant only for suburban and limited number of local passenger trains operating on few zones.

"Running of trains, norms of travel and reservations are constantly evolving under Covid times. Further changes, as and when they happen, would be informed to all concerned accordingly," the ministry said.

At present, the railways is operating 736 special trains, 200 services of the Kolkata Metro, over 2,000 Mumbai suburban services, and 20 special clone trains.

Railways had suspended all passenger train services since the beginning of lockdown on 24 March.

