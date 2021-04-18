All eyes on India, Pakistan foreign ministers' coinciding visits to the UAE

New Delhi: The overlapping visits of the foreign ministers of India and Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday has sparked speculation of a possible thaw in India-Pakistan ties.

That Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi would be making a visit to the UAE was announced first on Saturday. The Indian foreign minister S. Jaishankar’s visit was announced by a post of Twitter several hours later also on Saturday.

“At the invitation of his counterpart, EAM@DrSJaishankar will be visiting Abu Dhabi on 18th April 2021. His discussions will focus on economic cooperation and community welfare," Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson, ministry of external affairs, said in a tweet.

All this comes against the backdrop of news reports and a statement from the UAE’s ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba said that his country played a role “in bringing Kashmir escalation down and created a ceasefire, hopefully ultimately leading to restoring diplomats and getting the relationship back to a healthy level".

He also said, “They (India and Pakistan) might not sort of become best friends but at least we want to get it to a level where it is functional, where it is operational, where they are speaking to each other."

The UAE playing a part in bringing India and Pakistan back on talking terms is seen as unprecedented. This is because New Delhi has always resisted efforts of third parties trying to make peace between India and Pakistan. Former US president Donald Trump had offered to resolve tensions between India and Pakistan, which was politely refused by prime minister Narendra Modi himself.

The visits by the two ministers to the UAE is seen as crucial given that the momentum set by the announcement of adherence to a 2003 ceasefire by the two countries in February and some subsequent steps seemed to have dissipated. The announcement that the two countries will observe the 2003 ceasefire agreement was followed by statements from Pakistan’s prime minister and powerful army chief seeking the opening of a new chapter in bilateral relations. Another announcement regarding the potential of reopening trade between the two countries was rolled back by Islamabad within a day after criticism that Pakistan was opening talks without any corresponding moves from New Delhi. Pakistan has been demanding the restoration of special status on Kashmir that was taken away by the Indian parliament in 2019.

There is speculation that a possible thaw in ties could start with normalizing diplomatic ties between the two nations since they had recalled their respective envoys in 2019 in the aftermath of the scrapping of Article 370 that had bestowed special status on Kashmir. This would involve the appointment of high commissioners, and could be followed by official talks to steady the bilateral relationship, two people familiar with the matter said.

The two foreign ministers—Jaishankar and Qureshi—did come face to face in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe earlier this month for the Heart of Asia conference on Afghanistan. But there was no meeting between the two. This time round, too Pakistan’s foreign office has negated any chance of a bilateral meeting between the two foreign ministers.

