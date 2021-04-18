All eyes on India, Pakistan foreign ministers' coinciding visits to the UAE

The visits by the two ministers to the UAE is seen as crucial given that the momentum set by the announcement of adherence to a 2003 ceasefire by the two countries in February and some subsequent steps seemed to have dissipated. The announcement that the two countries will observe the 2003 ceasefire agreement was followed by statements from Pakistan’s prime minister and powerful army chief seeking the opening of a new chapter in bilateral relations. Another announcement regarding the potential of reopening trade between the two countries was rolled back by Islamabad within a day after criticism that Pakistan was opening talks without any corresponding moves from New Delhi. Pakistan has been demanding the restoration of special status on Kashmir that was taken away by the Indian parliament in 2019.