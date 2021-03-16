OPEN APP
All FCI regional offices asked to implement vehicle tracking system, says Govt

NEW DELHI : The government on Tuesday informed the Parliament that it has asked the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to install a vehicle tracking system in all its 20 regional offices to track the movement of trucks transporting subsidised foodgrains from warehouses to depots to curb illegal diversion.

Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Danve Raosabeb Dadarao said 15 regional offices have not still finalised the tender of the Vehicle Tracking System. "The 'Vehicle Tracking System' tender could be finalised in five regions only– Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, the minister added"

The minister further said, as part of an earlier scheme on 'End-to-End Computerisation of Public Distribution System (PDS) Operations' almost all states and UT have completed the computerisation of supply chain management operations for online monitoring of the receipts and issuance of foodgrains.

Besides, online generation of delivery orders, truck challans, gate passes, etc. including the delivery of SMS alerts to Fair Price Shop dealers have also been put in place, the minister added.

The minister further said the government has initiated a massive effort for the transformation of the state-run granary for enhancing transparency in its operations by emulating best practices at the international level for procurement of foodgrains, inventory management, warehousing, distribution etc. with the objective to integrate the same in the FCI ecosystem.

