Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >All FCI regional offices asked to implement vehicle tracking system, says Govt

All FCI regional offices asked to implement vehicle tracking system, says Govt

A file photo of labourers carrying sacks containing rice grain from a FCI warehouse to trucks for transportation
1 min read . 07:53 PM IST Staff Writer

The government has asked the FCI to install a vehicle tracking system in all its 20 regional offices to track the movement of trucks transporting subsidised foodgrains from warehouses to depots to curb illegal diversion

NEW DELHI : The government on Tuesday informed the Parliament that it has asked the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to install a vehicle tracking system in all its 20 regional offices to track the movement of trucks transporting subsidised foodgrains from warehouses to depots to curb illegal diversion.

The government on Tuesday informed the Parliament that it has asked the Food Corporation of India (FCI) to install a vehicle tracking system in all its 20 regional offices to track the movement of trucks transporting subsidised foodgrains from warehouses to depots to curb illegal diversion.

Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Danve Raosabeb Dadarao said 15 regional offices have not still finalised the tender of the Vehicle Tracking System. "The 'Vehicle Tracking System' tender could be finalised in five regions only– Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, the minister added"

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Maharashtra: Mumbai nears 2,000 new Covid cases, Pune reports huge daily spike

2 min read . 09:24 PM IST

Mumbai: Chhota Rajan gets 10 years in jail in 2013 firing case

1 min read . 09:20 PM IST

Three new COVID-19 variants reported in India: Government

1 min read . 09:07 PM IST

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a godown in Goregoan (E). 12 fire tenders are at spot

1 min read . 09:07 PM IST

Minister of State for Food and Consumer Affairs Danve Raosabeb Dadarao said 15 regional offices have not still finalised the tender of the Vehicle Tracking System. "The 'Vehicle Tracking System' tender could be finalised in five regions only– Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttarakhand and Jharkhand, the minister added"

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Maharashtra: Mumbai nears 2,000 new Covid cases, Pune reports huge daily spike

2 min read . 09:24 PM IST

Mumbai: Chhota Rajan gets 10 years in jail in 2013 firing case

1 min read . 09:20 PM IST

Three new COVID-19 variants reported in India: Government

1 min read . 09:07 PM IST

Mumbai: Fire breaks out at a godown in Goregoan (E). 12 fire tenders are at spot

1 min read . 09:07 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The minister further said, as part of an earlier scheme on 'End-to-End Computerisation of Public Distribution System (PDS) Operations' almost all states and UT have completed the computerisation of supply chain management operations for online monitoring of the receipts and issuance of foodgrains.

Besides, online generation of delivery orders, truck challans, gate passes, etc. including the delivery of SMS alerts to Fair Price Shop dealers have also been put in place, the minister added.

The minister further said the government has initiated a massive effort for the transformation of the state-run granary for enhancing transparency in its operations by emulating best practices at the international level for procurement of foodgrains, inventory management, warehousing, distribution etc. with the objective to integrate the same in the FCI ecosystem.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.