All fixed to mobile calls to be dialled with prefix '0' from 15 January

"With the consideration of TRAI Recommendation on 'Ensuring Adequate Numbering Resources for Fixed Line and Mobile Services' Department of Telecommunications has taken the decision of implementing the following: All Fixed to Mobile calls will be dialed with prefix '0' from 15th January, 2021. There will be no change in dialing plan from fixed to fixed, mobile to fixed and mobile to mobile calls. Suitable announcement will be made for the same. This announcement shall be played whenever a subscriber dials a fixed to mobile call without prefixing '0'. All fixed line subscribers will be provided with '0' dialing facility," read a press statement from the Ministry of Communications.