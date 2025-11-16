All gates of Lal Quila metro station reopened six days after car blast near Delhi's Red Fort that killed 13

Six days after the car blast near Red Fort in Delhi that killed 13 people, all four gates of Lal Quila metro station have been reopened for commuters on Sunday.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation took to X and said, “All the gates of Lal Quila Metro Station are now open for commuters.” Yesterday, it reopened gate 2 and 3.

DMRC X post

DMRC's earlier closure announcement It announced the closure of Lal Quila Metro Station on Thursday until further notice citing security reasons. It said, “The Lal Quila Metro Station will remain closed till further notice due to security reasons. All other metro stations and lines are functioning as per schedule.”

The station on Delhi Metro’s Violet Line serves as a major access point to several notable landmarks, including the historic Red Fort, Jama Masjid, and the lively Chandni Chowk area. Recently, new CCTV footage emerged showing the prime suspect, Dr. Umar Un Nabi, entering the national capital via the Badarpur border in an i20 car, intensifying the investigation into the ongoing blast case, according to ANI.

In the video, Umar is seen stopping at the Badarpur toll plaza, retrieving cash, and handing it to the toll collector. Although he wore a mask, his face was clearly identifiable, and a large bag was visible in the car’s backseat.

"Every driver who was present in the parking area around that time is being contacted and questioned. We are verifying whether they saw the Haryana-registered HR-26 Hyundai i20, whether anyone accompanied the driver Umar Nabi, and whether they noticed anyone entering or exiting the car," PTI quoted a source as saying.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has filed a separate FIR under criminal conspiracy provisions to investigate the broader plan behind the blast. The original case, registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), has already been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).