comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 14 2023 15:59:18
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.15 -1.79%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 212.85 -0.07%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 560.6 -2.37%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 607.15 -0.74%
  1. Reliance Industries share price
  2. 2,576.75 1.13%
Business News/ News / India/  Haryana: All schools to remain closed on Wednesday post Independence Day celebrations
Back

Haryana: All schools to remain closed on Wednesday post Independence Day celebrations

 1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 06:25 AM IST Livemint

Haryana declares a day off for government and private schools after Independence Day celebrations. This day off was extended to all schools, irrespective of their ownership, as a result of the Independence Day events that took place on Tuesday.

Haryana schools will stay shut on August 16, the state govt has decided.Premium
Haryana schools will stay shut on August 16, the state govt has decided.

Haryana Government on Tuesday declared that both government and private schools within the state will remain closed on Wednesday, due to the observance of Independence Day festivities.

This day off was extended to all schools, irrespective of their ownership, as a result of the Independence Day events that took place on Tuesday. The Haryana education department issued instructions to all district education officers and district elementary education officers across the state regarding this matter.

“On the subject cited above, on account of celebrations of Independence Day on 15.08.2023, all the Government and Private Schools of the State shall remain closed on 16.08.2023," the notification said.

“You are requested to ensure strict compliance with the orders," it added.

India celebrated the completion of 76 years of Independence with ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ this year on Tuesday.

Also Read: Haryana Nuh Violence Highlights: 141 arrested, 55 FIRs registered

The current year's Independence Day will mark the conclusion of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' festivities. These celebrations were initiated by Prime Minister Modi on March 12, 2021, at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The upcoming Independence Day will also symbolize the beginning of the 'Amrit Kaal' era for the nation.

Earlier, in the wake of violence in the state, as many as 141 people have been arrested and 55 FIRs registered in connection with the violence and rioting at Haryana's Nuh district on Monday, the police informed on Friday.

The toll in the violence that broke out between two groups stood at 6, including 2 police homeguards, while another 88 were injured, police informed further.

Also Read: Haryana violence: All educational institutions in Gurugram, Faridabad to remain closed today

"In connection with the violence that took place during a religious procession, 55 FIRs have been registered so far and 141 people have been arrested. Another 88 people were injured in the clashes. The toll in the violence stands at 6," a police officer said on Friday.

On Haryana violence, State Home Minister Anil Vij says, "We are scanning every social media...We have made a special committee which includes the members from the IT Cell. It will scan the entire social media scene. During the scan, if it is revealed that someone has put out inciteful posts then action will be taken."

(With inputs from agencies)

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 16 Aug 2023, 06:25 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout