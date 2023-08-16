Haryana Government on Tuesday declared that both government and private schools within the state will remain closed on Wednesday, due to the observance of Independence Day festivities.

This day off was extended to all schools, irrespective of their ownership, as a result of the Independence Day events that took place on Tuesday. The Haryana education department issued instructions to all district education officers and district elementary education officers across the state regarding this matter.

“On the subject cited above, on account of celebrations of Independence Day on 15.08.2023, all the Government and Private Schools of the State shall remain closed on 16.08.2023," the notification said.

“You are requested to ensure strict compliance with the orders," it added.

India celebrated the completion of 76 years of Independence with ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ this year on Tuesday.

The current year's Independence Day will mark the conclusion of the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' festivities. These celebrations were initiated by Prime Minister Modi on March 12, 2021, at Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The upcoming Independence Day will also symbolize the beginning of the 'Amrit Kaal' era for the nation.

Earlier, in the wake of violence in the state, as many as 141 people have been arrested and 55 FIRs registered in connection with the violence and rioting at Haryana's Nuh district on Monday, the police informed on Friday.

The toll in the violence that broke out between two groups stood at 6, including 2 police homeguards, while another 88 were injured, police informed further.

"In connection with the violence that took place during a religious procession, 55 FIRs have been registered so far and 141 people have been arrested. Another 88 people were injured in the clashes. The toll in the violence stands at 6," a police officer said on Friday.

On Haryana violence, State Home Minister Anil Vij says, "We are scanning every social media...We have made a special committee which includes the members from the IT Cell. It will scan the entire social media scene. During the scan, if it is revealed that someone has put out inciteful posts then action will be taken."

