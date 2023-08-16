Haryana: All schools to remain closed on Wednesday post Independence Day celebrations1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 06:25 AM IST
Haryana declares a day off for government and private schools after Independence Day celebrations. This day off was extended to all schools, irrespective of their ownership, as a result of the Independence Day events that took place on Tuesday.
Haryana Government on Tuesday declared that both government and private schools within the state will remain closed on Wednesday, due to the observance of Independence Day festivities.
