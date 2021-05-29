Covid vaccination: Since the government has decided to include those aged 18 and above in the inoculation programme, all employees of the group are advised to get vaccinated, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said
All the government employees, above 18 years of age, should get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday.
