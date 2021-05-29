All the government employees, above 18 years of age, should get themselves vaccinated against Covid-19, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Saturday.

Since the government has decided to include those aged 18 and above in the inoculation programme to contain the Covid-19, all employees of the group are advised to get vaccinated, the minister said.

The Lok Sabha MP also said the secretaries/HoDs have been delegated the powers to regulate the attendance of employees at all levels because of an increase in Covid infections.

"Department of Personnel & Training (DoPT) is advising all the government employees above the age of 18 years to get vaccinated at the earliest," said Singh, the Minister of State for Personnel.

Singh further informed that provision of glass partition has been made for work-stations and plastic sheet partitions have been put in place to separate the driver's seats in official cars.

A WhatsApp group (We care) has also been created for regular counselling and providing necessary assistance to the Covid-infected employees of the department, he added.

In order to facilitate the inoculation drive, Singh said, vaccination camps are also being organised in the North Block in association with the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Meanwhile, the minister said that extensive use of webinars and video conferencing tools is being made to carry out work in an uninterrupted manner.

