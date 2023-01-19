All govt vehicles older than 15 yrs to be scrapped, says road transport ministry

All govt vehicles older than 15 yrs to be scrapped, says road transport ministry1 min read . 10:15 PM IST
The policy provides for fitness tests after 20 years for personal vehicles, while commercial vehicles will require it after 15 years.
All government vehicles older than 15 years will be de-registered and scrapped from April 1, according to a notification by the Road Transport and Highways Ministry.
However, the rule shall not apply to the special purpose vehicles (armoured and other specialised vehicles) used for operational purposes for the defence of the country and for the maintenance of law and order and internal security, the notification said.
"Disposal of such vehicles shall, after the expiry of the fifteen years from the date of initial registration of the vehicle, (should) be ensured through the Registered Vehicle Scrapping Facility set up in accordance with the Motor Vehicles (Registration and Functions of Vehicle Scrapping Facility) Rules, 2021," it said.
In the Union Budget 2021-22, the policy stated that fitness tests is required for personal vehicles after 20 years, while commercial vehicles will require it after 15 years.
The Centre said that state and Union Territories will provide up to 25 per cent tax rebate on road tax for vehicles that are purchased after scrapping old vehicles, under the new policy.
Last year, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said that aim is to develop at least one automobile scrapping facility within 150 kilometres from each city centre, while asserting that the country has the potential to become a vehicle scrapping hub of the entire South Asian region.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the National Vehicle Scrappage Policy in 2021 and had said it will help phase out unfit and polluting vehicles and also promote a circular economy.
