As Uttar Pradesh government has decided to allow Kanwar Yatra to continue amid COVID-19, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said all governments and people alike must take required actions to curtail its spread.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, the Uttarakhand government on Tuesday cancelled the Kanwar Yatra this year. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government decided to continue with the Yatra.

Following the UP government move, Arvind Kejriwal said, "COVID-19 is a major pandemic. All the governments and people must take all the required steps to curb the pandemic together."

SC take cognisance of UP govt's decision to allow 'Kanwar Yatra

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of Uttar Pradesh government's decision to allow 'Kanwar Yatra' amidst pandemic and sought responses from the state as well as the Centre "given the disparate political voices" on the matter.

The bench referred to the statement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that not even a bit of compromise can be made on COVID-19 containment and said the citizens were perplexed about the happenings in view of the fact that as the UP government has allowed the religious 'yatra' commencing from July 25.

It issued notices to the Centre and the state governments of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand while posting the matter for hearing on Friday.

The bench also said that it was “little disturbed" to read that UP has chosen to continue with the Kanwar yatra, while Uttarakhand with its hindsight of experience, has decided against it.

The Kanwar Yatra, in which Lord Shiva devotees from northern states, travel on foot or by other means to collect water from River Ganga at Haridwar, Uttarakhand, to offer at Shiva temples in their areas, is set to begin from July 25.

(With inputs from agencies)

