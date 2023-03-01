The US Consulate in Mumbai has roped in officials from around the world to help reduce visa wait times. Last month the US Embassy in India had said that Indians who are travelling abroad can get a visa appointment at the US Embassy or consulate of their destination.

In a video shared on their official Twitter handle the consulate revealed that officials from around the world had been asked to help out the team in India.

“All hands on deck to reduce visa wait times! Our incredible team of consular officers have temporarily left their regular duties around the world, from the Department of State in DC to the US Consulate in Japan's Okinawa, to help out with visa operations in Mumbai. Together, we are #HereToServe," the US Consulate in Mumbai tweeted.

India had incidentally broken the record for most student visas last year - a feat that officials say be repeated again this year.

In recent days top officials have repeatedly highlighted the steps being taken by the State Department in reducing the visa wait time in India.

Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asia Nancy Jackson told Indian reporters at a roundtable last week that reducing the visa wait time was a top priority for Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"It is the number-one priority that we're facing right now. We are absolutely committed to getting us out of this situation where anyone in India seeking a visa appointment or a visa would have to wait a long time. That is certainly not our ideal," Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Consular Affairs Julie Stufft had told news agency PTI recently.

Last month US Visa officials had said that there had been a rise of around 36% in visa processing across the country after COVID-19 pandemic.

"All the non-visitor time or student-visa have very very low wait times and that's really key. Our H-1B and F student's wait time were just as high almost six months ago and so we brought down the wait time," Stufft added.

(With inputs from agencies)