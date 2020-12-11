All higher education regulators including UGC, AICTE will be merged in 2021

“I want to raise about the ease of doing business or how the private sector is view. Now, the policy now has very clearly mentioned the role of private sector. They are not to be profiteering but reasonable surpluses have to be generated. It is obvious that no enterprise would be able to operate. If reasonable surpluses are not generated. A very important change which this policy has brought in, is to balance the regulatory structures for the private as well as public," he said in the secretaries’ panel at the FICCI convention.