comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Aug 28 2023 11:51:46
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 117.75 0.73%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 606.7 0.21%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 572.2 0.34%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,575 0.84%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 443.45 -0.09%
Business News/ News / India/  'Rename Moon as Hindu Rashtra': Seer faces backlash for 'childish' demand | WATCH
Back

After the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon, All India Hindu Maha Sabha's national president has demanded to declare Moon as the "Hindu Sanatan Rashtra".

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj on the X platform (formerly Twitter) posted a communal statement in which he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pass a resolution in the Parliament to declare the Moon as a Hindu Rashtriya.

Also read: ISRO Chairman appeals for unity over 'Shiv Shakti' name for Chandrayaan-3 landing site on Moon

The seer added that 'Shiv Shakti point', where Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon, should be declared as the capital of the Hindu Rashtra.

WATCH VIDEO:

 

However, the seer has received massive backlash on the X platform for his statement. A user wrote, “To call this proposal childish would be the least insult. We will call this only madness and non-Hindu proposal."

Another user wrote, "Such people are the ones who promote casteism and terrorism in the country; strict action should be taken against them".

One user wrote, "Get well soon".

Meanwhile, a section of politicians have expressed discontentment with Priem Minister Narendra Modi for naming the Chandrayaan-3 landing spot as a 'Shiv Shakti' point.

Samajwadi Party MP Sambhal Shafiqur Rehman Barq alleged that there was a communal colour behind the move to name the Vikram lander's touchdown spot on the Moon as 'Shiv Shakti Point'.

He said that the pot should have been named after former president APJ Abdul Kalam.

"Former president APJ Abdul Kalam, who was a scientist, had laid its foundation, so if it has to be named, it should be after him. Hindu-Muslim colour should not have been given to this achievement," the SP MP added.

However, ISRO chairman S Somnath has urged people not to make controversy over the 'Shiv Shakti' name as it suits the landing site.

Also read: What is 'Shivshakti Point'? India's lunar landing site on moon's South Pole

The ISRO chairman said, "Shiv Shakti’ represented a combination of man and woman, the contribution of women in Isro, and the need to create that kind of synergy in the organisation".

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 28 Aug 2023, 11:28 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App