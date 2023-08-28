After the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the moon, All India Hindu Maha Sabha's national president has demanded to declare Moon as the "Hindu Sanatan Rashtra". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Swami Chakrapani Maharaj on the X platform (formerly Twitter) posted a communal statement in which he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to pass a resolution in the Parliament to declare the Moon as a Hindu Rashtriya.

The seer added that 'Shiv Shakti point', where Chandrayaan-3 landed on the Moon, should be declared as the capital of the Hindu Rashtra.



However, the seer has received massive backlash on the X platform for his statement. A user wrote, “To call this proposal childish would be the least insult. We will call this only madness and non-Hindu proposal."

Another user wrote, "Such people are the ones who promote casteism and terrorism in the country; strict action should be taken against them".

One user wrote, "Get well soon".

Meanwhile, a section of politicians have expressed discontentment with Priem Minister Narendra Modi for naming the Chandrayaan-3 landing spot as a 'Shiv Shakti' point.

Samajwadi Party MP Sambhal Shafiqur Rehman Barq alleged that there was a communal colour behind the move to name the Vikram lander's touchdown spot on the Moon as 'Shiv Shakti Point'.

He said that the pot should have been named after former president APJ Abdul Kalam.

"Former president APJ Abdul Kalam, who was a scientist, had laid its foundation, so if it has to be named, it should be after him. Hindu-Muslim colour should not have been given to this achievement," the SP MP added.

However, ISRO chairman S Somnath has urged people not to make controversy over the 'Shiv Shakti' name as it suits the landing site.

The ISRO chairman said, "Shiv Shakti' represented a combination of man and woman, the contribution of women in Isro, and the need to create that kind of synergy in the organisation".