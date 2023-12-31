'All India Pregnant Job' scam in Bihar: Fraudsters offering money for 'impregnating' women arrested
Bihar police arrest 8 people for running a job scam offering men ₹13 lakh to impregnate women unable to conceive.
Bihar police busted a network running a job scam offering upto ₹13 lakh to men for ‘impregnating women’ who were not able to conceive a child with their partners. A total of eight people were arrested in Bihar's Nawada for allegedly luring men into scandalous schemes on social media, according to a Times of India report.