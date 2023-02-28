All India Trinamool Congress Twitter account hacked

All India Trinamool Congress Twitter account hacked1 min read . 07:43 AM IST
All India Trinamool Congress' official Twitter handle appears to be hacked.
All India Trinamool Congress' official Twitter handle appears to be hacked as its name has been changed to ‘Yuga labs’. The page is showing various posts shared by Yuga Labs, which have videos of works done by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
“Food is a symbol of UNITY, COMMUNITY, and IDENTITY. Under the Anchal'e Ek Din initiative, in order to foster unity and discuss the different concerns facing the people, our leaders shared a hearty lunch with the locals and community influencers," a tweet by Yuga labs read.
"Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt@MamataOfficial inaugurated 'Sujatna,' Directorate of Security, West Bengal, at Mandirtala, Howrah today,: another tweet read.
