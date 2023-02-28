Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewWeb StoriesMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
e-paper
Home / News / India /  All India Trinamool Congress Twitter account hacked

All India Trinamool Congress Twitter account hacked

1 min read . 07:43 AM IST Edited By Alka Jain
TMC Twitter account hacked.

All India Trinamool Congress' official Twitter handle appears to be hacked.

All India Trinamool Congress' official Twitter handle appears to be hacked as its name has been changed to ‘Yuga labs’. The page is showing various posts shared by Yuga Labs, which have videos of works done by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. 

All India Trinamool Congress' official Twitter handle appears to be hacked as its name has been changed to ‘Yuga labs’. The page is showing various posts shared by Yuga Labs, which have videos of works done by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. 

“Food is a symbol of UNITY, COMMUNITY, and IDENTITY. Under the Anchal'e Ek Din initiative, in order to foster unity and discuss the different concerns facing the people, our leaders shared a hearty lunch with the locals and community influencers," a tweet by Yuga labs read. 

“Food is a symbol of UNITY, COMMUNITY, and IDENTITY. Under the Anchal'e Ek Din initiative, in order to foster unity and discuss the different concerns facing the people, our leaders shared a hearty lunch with the locals and community influencers," a tweet by Yuga labs read. 

"Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt@MamataOfficial inaugurated 'Sujatna,' Directorate of Security, West Bengal, at Mandirtala, Howrah today,: another tweet read. 

"Hon'ble Chief Minister Smt@MamataOfficial inaugurated 'Sujatna,' Directorate of Security, West Bengal, at Mandirtala, Howrah today,: another tweet read. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
OPEN IN APP