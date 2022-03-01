All Indian nationals have left the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday adding that he has conveyed to envoys of Russia and Ukraine India's demand for "urgent safe passage" for all Indian nationals stuck in Kharkiv and other conflict zones.

During a media briefing, he also conveyed that “We remain very concerned over the situation in Kharkiv, Sumy and other conflict zones."

"Over the next three days, 26 flights have been scheduled to bring back Indian citizens," he said. C-17 IAF aircraft is expected to fly out at 4 AM on Wednesday to Romania to repatriate our citizens.

“At a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis, PM Narendra Modi expressed deep anguish over the loss of life of an Indian citizen in Kharkiv."

Earlier in the day, an Indian student from Karnataka was killed in shelling in Kharkiv city of war-hit Ukraine on Tuesday morning while he was on his way to a nearby store, official have said.

Taking note of the incident Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Twitter, "With profound sorrow, we confirm that an Indian student lost his life in shelling in Kharkiv this morning. The Ministry is in touch with his family. We convey our deepest condolences to the family."

Shringla also said that Prime Minister Modi received a call from President of France Emmanuel Macron. Modi also spoke to the President of Poland.

Apart from Bucharest and Budapest, airports in Poland and the Slovak Republic will also be used to operate evacuation flights, he said.

Meanwhile, India has been operating flights to bring back Indians from Romania and Hungary after they crossed over to these countries.

