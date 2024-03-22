All information on Adani firms shared with Sebi: Mauritius minister Bholah
Mauritius regulator has been cooperating and there is an active information-sharing mechanism between both jurisdictions, senior Mauritius officials said
Mumbai: The Mauritius Financial Services Commission has provided all information, including relevant data on key beneficiaries of the Mauritius incorporated entities related to Adani firms, to the Indian markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) as part of an existing Memorandum of Understanding and the guidelines issued by International Organisation of Securities Commission (IOSCO), said Mauritius minister for financial services and good governance, Soomilduth Bholah.