‘All JD(U) MPs, MLAs wish…’: Nitish Kumar on why he snapped alliance with BJP

‘All JD(U) MPs, MLAs wish…’: Nitish Kumar on why he snapped alliance with BJP2 min read . 06:31 PM IST
- As everyone wished, we accepted the same and submitted the resignation from the post of Chief Minister in the NDA government, Nitish Kumar said
Hours after resigning as Bihar's chief minister, Nitish Kumar asserted “all MPs and MLAs of the JD(U) are at a consensus that the party should leave the NDA."
"All the meetings with the MPs, MLAs and MLCs of both the houses were held today. Everyone's wish was that we should leave NDA. So as everyone wished, we accepted the same and submitted the resignation from the post of the Chief Minister in the NDA government," he added.
Earlier on Tuesday, Kumar resigned, breaking his alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He also submitted a support letter of 160 MLAs to stake claims to form a new government, breaking the alliance with the BJP in the state.
But, even before the resignation came, congratulatory messages started flowing for "assuming leadership of a new coalition in a new form". March ahead Nitish ji. The country is waiting for you, JD(U) parliamentary board president Upendra Kushwahaadded said in the tweet.
Following the JD(U) party meeting, as he emerged from the residence, party members started congratulating him. Workers of opposition RJD, which appeared tipped to be a part of the new government, joined their counterparts in the JD(U) in raising the slogan "Nitish Kumar zindabad". As per sources, the meeting was held to discuss the next possible move by the party.
Later, Kumar arrived at Raj Bhavan around 4 pm to meet Chauhan, and following this, he offered his resignation as the chief minister. Soon after this, he arrived at the residence of Rabri Devi in Patna.
According to sources, many JD(U) legislators told Chief Minister Kumar in today's meeting that the alliance with the BJP had weakened them since 2020.
Without naming Chirag Paswan, the legislators are reported to have recalled the actions of the former Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief during the 2020 state assembly polls while warning the CM that if they were not alert, it would not be good for the party.
Paswan had fielded rebel BJP candidates on all seats fought by the JD(U) in the 2020 polls, in what some have alleged was part of a plot by the BJP to wedge its way into the ruling coalition in the state.
Meanwhile, a meeting of the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan opposition alliance was also held here today at former chief minister Rabri Devi's residence with the participation of leaders of the CPI-ML and the Congress - part of the Opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance in the state.
(With inputs from agencies)
