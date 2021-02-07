OPEN APP
In Uttar Pradesh, all landholdings to be marked with 16-digit unique code from now
1 min read . Updated: 07 Feb 2021, 08:50 PM IST Staff Writer

The Uttar Pradesh government has decided to issue a unique 16-digit Unicode to mark all kinds of landholdings in the state, a state official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"Every piece of land in the state will have its own unique identity from now onwards that would check cases of land disputes and save people from falling into the trap of fraudsters," the official said on Sunday.

The revenue department will be issuing the Unicode for marking all kinds of agricultural, residential and commercial land and a person will now be able to know the details of the land with a single click, he said.

The Unicode number of the land will be 16 digits with the first six digits based on the population of the land, the next 4 digits determining the unique identity of the land. The digits from 11 to 14 will be the number of the division of the land. The last 2 digits will have the details of the category, through which, the agricultural, residential and commercial land will be identified.

The Unicode will put an end to fake registries of the disputed land and the scheme is being implemented across the state. The work has started in most of the districts.

While the Unicode assessment for plots has started in all revenue villages, the work of marking the disputed plots in the computerised management system is being done by the revenue courts, he said.

With inputs from agencies.

Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

