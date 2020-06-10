Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has on Wednesday said that all major hospitals,nursing homes and clinics will have to display the availability of Covid-19 and non covid beds on large LED screens at the entrance.

Along with the number of beds available, the hospitals will also have to show the charges that need to be incurred along with the details of the contact persons for admissions.

The step comes in order to increase transparency amidst the world wide pandemic.

The data available on the screen has to be reconciled with one on the government app and health portal.

To check the integrity of the order, surprise checks may be conducted by Delhi Disaster Management Authority to ensure that data is being displayed and no genuine patient is denied admission.

An action taken report may be sent urgently.

