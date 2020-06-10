Subscribe
Home >News >India >All major hospitals to display availability of Covid-19 beds: Delhi LG Baijal writes to chief secretary
Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal

All major hospitals to display availability of Covid-19 beds: Delhi LG Baijal writes to chief secretary

1 min read . 05:45 PM IST Himanshu Dhingra

Along with the number of beds available, the hospitals will also have to show the charges that need to be incurred along with the details of the contact persons for admissions into the facility

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has on Wednesday said that all major hospitals,nursing homes and clinics will have to display the availability of Covid-19 and non covid beds on large LED screens at the entrance.

Along with the number of beds available, the hospitals will also have to show the charges that need to be incurred along with the details of the contact persons for admissions.

The step comes in order to increase transparency amidst the world wide pandemic.

The data available on the screen has to be reconciled with one on the government app and health portal.

To check the integrity of the order, surprise checks may be conducted by Delhi Disaster Management Authority to ensure that data is being displayed and no genuine patient is denied admission.

An action taken report may be sent urgently.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated