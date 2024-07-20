‘All ministers in Tamil Nadu are Deputy CMs’: Udhayanidhi Stalin plays down reports of his elevation

Amidst speculations regarding his elevation to the position of Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin— Minister of Youth Welfare and Sports Development—on Saturday played down the reports saying that all ministers in the Tamil Nadu government are deputy chief ministers.

“There are many news reports on the deputy CM elevation. I have told the press earlier as well that all ministers in our government are deputy CMs,” Udhayanidhi, who is also DMK Youth Wing Secretary, was addressing the 45th foundation day of the youth wing in Chennai.

Later, in a brief chat with reporters, Udhayanidhi said Chief Minister MK Stalin has to take a call on the issue. “It is the Chief Minister who has to decide.”

Emphasizing his dedication to his current role, the minister said the post of secretary of the party’s youth wing, which he held, was close to his heart.

"Whatever post, according to me, the youth wing secretary post is my favourite," Udhayanidhi said.

Udhayanidhi called upon the DMK youth wing members to daily devote at least ten minutes in the morning and evening to be active on social media. He also set an ambitious target for the youth wing, urging the inclusion of a youth cadre from every household.

Udhayanidhi, MLA from the Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni assembly constituency, also exuded confidence that in the next assembly election, to be held in 2026, the DMK-led government will get re-elected.

“The 2026 election is our target…we should work and achieve a victory like in the previous election. Our leader, CM MK Stalin, will take charge as CM of Tamil Nadu again. It is the DMK alliance that will win the assembly election in 2026,” he asserted.

Earlier this week, DMK's organising secretary RS Bharathi’s remarks fuelled speculations regarding Udhayanidhi's ‘promotion.’