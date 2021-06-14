All monuments, museums under ASI to open from June 16

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday announced that all Centrally protected monuments, sites and museums under it will be opened from 16th June. "All CPMs, sites and Museums under ASI to be opened from 16th June 2021. The opening will be in strict compliance with local administration orders," the ASI announced on Twitter.

About 3,700 monuments and 50 museums were shut due to the pandemic.

In an order shared by MoS for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel said: "Considering the prevailing situation, now, it has been decided that all the Centrally Protected Monuments/Sites and Museums (under ASI) shall be opened from 16.06.2021"

The Union Ministry of Culture had recently said that all the centrally-protected monuments, sites and museums under the ASI would continue to remain closed due to the present COVID-19 pandemic situation.

