Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >All monuments, museums under ASI to open from June 16

All monuments, museums under ASI to open from June 16

Premium
Red Fort on a rainy day in New Delhi (HT)
1 min read . 02:55 PM IST Written By Saurabh Sharma

  • In April, the Union Ministry of Culture had ordered shutdown of thousands of monuments and museums due to second wave of Covid-19

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday announced that all Centrally protected monuments, sites and museums under it will be opened from 16th June. "All CPMs, sites and Museums under ASI to be opened from 16th June 2021. The opening will be in strict compliance with local administration orders," the ASI announced on Twitter.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Monday announced that all Centrally protected monuments, sites and museums under it will be opened from 16th June. "All CPMs, sites and Museums under ASI to be opened from 16th June 2021. The opening will be in strict compliance with local administration orders," the ASI announced on Twitter.

In April, the Union Ministry of Culture had ordered shutdown of thousands of monuments and museums due to second wave of Covid-19. The shutdown was first announced till May 15, but it was extended subsequently till June 15.

TRENDING STORIES See All

In April, the Union Ministry of Culture had ordered shutdown of thousands of monuments and museums due to second wave of Covid-19. The shutdown was first announced till May 15, but it was extended subsequently till June 15.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

About 3,700 monuments and 50 museums were shut due to the pandemic.

In an order shared by MoS for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel said: "Considering the prevailing situation, now, it has been decided that all the Centrally Protected Monuments/Sites and Museums (under ASI) shall be opened from 16.06.2021"

"The opening, however, shall be in strict compliance with the executive orders, if any issued by State/District Disaster Management Authority. Appropriate guidelines and SOPs issued by Union and State/UT Ministries/Department in this regard shall be scrupulously followed while regulating the flow of visitors," the order stated.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The Union Ministry of Culture had recently said that all the centrally-protected monuments, sites and museums under the ASI would continue to remain closed due to the present COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!