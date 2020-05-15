Amid the novel coronavirus spread in the country, there comes a positive news from Karnataka's Mysuru district where all the Covid-19 patients detected since outbreak have now fully recovered and discharged, according to a state health official.

Karnataka State Health Department on Friday announced on Twitter that all the 90 patients in the district have now recovered. The health department also congratulated the health workers for their "selfless sacrifice and dedication."

happy to announce that all 90 patients of Mysore have recovered. it's a big news to the state which fills inspiration and courage to tackle COVID19. let's congratulate all health warriors for their selfless sacrifice and dedication. — K'taka Health Dept (@DHFWKA) May 15, 2020

Most of the these 90 patients contracted the infection from a Covid-19 positive case 52, an employee in the quality control department of a pharmaceutical company at Nanjangud, Mysuru.

Later, the Karnataka government had also ordered an inquiry into the mysterious coronavirus spread from the drug-making plant.

The first positive case in the district was a 35-year-old employee of the drug plant. Overtime, he is followed by 24 colleagues and their kin who also tested positive and are under treatment at the state-run designated Covid-19 hospital in Mysuru.

The plant was shut down on 7 April after it was suspected to have been infected by the virus from a container that came from China with the raw material.Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd, the drug company, claimed that no traces of the virus was found in the raw material it imported from China for making drugs at its Nanjangud plant.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in Karnataka on Friday breached the 1,000-mark after 45 more people tested positive.The state so far has 1,032 covid-19 cases, according to the state's health department. Of the total cases, 476 have recovered and 36 have succumbed to the disease.

Apart from that, India's Covid-19 count crossed 81,000-mark today as the states added 3,967 fresh cases in last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country increased to 81,970, according to ministry of health and family welfare. The number of deaths in India rose to 2,649 with 100 fatalities recorded in last 24 hours.

With inputs from agencies

