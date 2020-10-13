All-new Aadhaar PVC card: Security features, charges and other details explained

Aadhaar PVC Card: The New Aadhaar card will now come in a completely different avatar as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed it to be reprinted as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card. So, now you will be able to carry the Aadhaar card in your wallets, just like your ATM or debit cards." Loaded with the latest security features, your Aadhaar is now more durable, convenient to carry, instantly verifiable offline," UIDAI said in a tweet.

What are the security features of Aadhaar PVC Card

1) Good printing quality and lamination

2) Aadhaar PVC card is more durable, convenient to carry

3) The all-new Aadhaar PVC card has the latest security features. Its security features include a hologram, Guilloche Pattern, ghost image & Microtext.

4) Aadhaar PVC card is completely weather-proof, you can now bring it everywhere without having to worry about it being damaged, even by the rain.

5) Instant offline verification by QR code

6) This card contains security features like Issue Date & Print Date

7) The all-new Aadhaar PVC card contains the embossed Aadhaar Logo

Residents who do not have registered mobile number can also order the all-new Aadhaar PVC card

'Order Aadhaar Card' is a new service launched by UIDAI which facilitates the Aadhaar holder to get their Aadhaar details printed on PVC card by paying nominal charges. Residents who do not have registered mobile number can also order using Non-Registered /Alternate Mobile Number.

How to track the status of Aadhaar PVC card?

The status of the Aadhaar PVC card can be tracked on www.uidai.gov.in under the 'My Aadhaar' tab.

Under the 'My Aadhaar' tab, click on 'Check Aadhaar PVC card status'. On the new screen, you will be required to enter 28-digit SRN, 12-digit Aadhaar number and captcha code. The status will be reflected after clicking on 'Check Status'.

How long will it take for you to receive the Aadhaar PVC card?

As per the FAQs on the UIDAI website, once the request is raised, the UIDAI will hand over the card to the post office within five working days (excluding the date of request) and the PVC card will be delivered using Speed Post services.

What are the charges for ordering Aadhaar PVC card?

While ordering the PVC Aadhaar card, an individual will have to ₹50 (inclusive of GST and speed post charges).

