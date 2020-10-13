All-new Aadhaar PVC card: Security features, charges and other details explained

Aadhaar PVC Card: The New Aadhaar card will now come in a completely different avatar as the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has allowed it to be reprinted as polyvinyl chloride (PVC) card. So, now you will be able to carry the Aadhaar card in your wallets, just like your ATM or debit cards." Loaded with the latest security features, your Aadhaar is now more durable, convenient to carry, instantly verifiable offline," UIDAI said in a tweet.